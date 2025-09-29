Will donate my match fees from Asia Cup to support our Armed Forces and Pahalgam terror attack victims: India captain Suryakumar Yadav.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 04:54 IST
Will donate my match fees from Asia Cup to support our Armed Forces and Pahalgam terror attack victims: India captain Suryakumar Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Philanthropy's Answer to Aid Cuts
South Kashmir Arrest: Key Link in Pahalgam Attack Uncovered
Over ground worker arrested in J-K's Kulgam for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack: Officials.
India's CSR Spending to Triple by 2035, Ushering a New Era of Philanthropy