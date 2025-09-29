We decided not to take it from him. But doesn't mean the gentleman will take away the (Asia Cup) trophy with him: Saikia on Naqvi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:27 IST
We decided not to take it from him. But doesn't mean the gentleman will take away the (Asia Cup) trophy with him: Saikia on Naqvi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia Cup
- trophy
- award
- Saikia
- Naqvi
- controversy
- sports
- dispute
- ownership
- development
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BCCI to Intensify Protest Over Asia Cup Trophy Controversy
Will lodge protest with ICC against ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi's act: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on India being denied Asia Cup trophy.
Controversy Arises Over Ryder Cup's 'Envelope Rule' After European Victory
Triumph and Tensions: Europe's Ryder Cup Victory Amidst Sports Drama
We took this call on the ground. No one told us to do this: Suryakumar on not accepting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.