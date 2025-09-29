Netanyahu calls Qatari prime minister to apologize for Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, AP sources say, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:03 IST
Netanyahu calls Qatari prime minister to apologize for Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, AP sources say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Qatar
- apology
- Israeli strike
- Hamas
- Doha
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- tensions
- geopolitics
Advertisement