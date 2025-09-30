Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following demise of veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
