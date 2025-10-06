Unfortunate PM chose to politicise natural disaster without waiting for proper probe: Mamata on Modi criticising attack on BJP leaders in WB.
Unfortunate PM chose to politicise natural disaster without waiting for proper probe: Mamata on Modi criticising attack on BJP leaders in WB.
