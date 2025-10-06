PM blamed TMC, WB govt without shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report: Mamata on attack on BJP leaders.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:10 IST
- Country:
- India
PM blamed TMC, WB govt without shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report: Mamata on attack on BJP leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unfortunate PM chose to politicise natural disaster without waiting for proper probe: Mamata on Modi criticising attack on BJP leaders in WB.
This isn't just political low but breach of constitutional ethos: Mamata on Modi criticising TMC govt over attack on BJP leaders.
PM Modi condemns attack on BJP leaders, including MP, MLA, in Bengal; says 'pathetic' law and order situation in state.
Fraudsters Nabbed for Using BJP Leaders' Names in Extortion Plot
Tensions Erupt During BJP Leaders' Visit to Flood-Hit Bengal