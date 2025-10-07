Decided to give holidays after teachers' association requested 10 days to complete caste survey: CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
