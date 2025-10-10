US says it's sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor Gaza ceasefire deal, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 03:30 IST
US says it's sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor Gaza ceasefire deal, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Middle East Mission: A New Ceasefire Agreement
Trump Claims Breakthrough with Middle East Peace Deal Amid Skepticism
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?
U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions
Trump's Bold Middle East Peace Initiative: Hostage Release and Signing Ceremony