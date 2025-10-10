SC grants four weeks' time to Centre to respond to pleas seeking restoration of statehood to union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
SC grants four weeks' time to Centre to respond to pleas seeking restoration of statehood to union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- statehood
- Supreme Court
- union territory
- India
- legal
- government
- response
- petitions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crowning Queens: VEC Queen of India 2025 Finale Shines in Jaipur
Jaiswal's Century Dominates Day One: India vs West Indies Test Thriller
Zypp Electric and Shell Foundation Propel Women's EV Adoption in India
Rajnath Singh's Sydney Visit: Strengthening India-Australia Bonds
India's Space Push: Fulfilling the Viksit Bharat 2047 Dream