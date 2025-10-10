Infiltration shouldn't be seen from a political angle, infiltrators shouldn't be given political protection: Shah at Dainik Jagran event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Infiltration shouldn't be seen from a political angle, infiltrators shouldn't be given political protection: Shah at Dainik Jagran event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- infiltration
- political
- security
- Shah
- Dainik Jagran
- neutrality
- approach
- infiltrators
- balance
- policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guadeloupe on Red Alert: Tropical Storm Jerry Approaches
India's Strategic Approach Towards Inclusive AI & Fintech Growth
UK's Keir Starmer Advocates Hands-On Approach to India-UK Trade Expansion
Amit Shah Orders Heightened Vigilance as Winter Approaches in J&K
Infantino Urges Open-Minded Approach to Future World Cup Scheduling