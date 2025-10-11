PM Modi says farmers have a bigger role in making India 'Viksit Bharat'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:52 IST
PM Modi says farmers have a bigger role in making India 'Viksit Bharat'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance
PM Modi’s Sonipat Visit: A Landmark in Haryana’s Development Journey
Uttarakhand's Nine-Point Policy: A Step Towards Sustainable Development
India and UK Launch £24 Million Connectivity and Innovation Centre for 6G Era
Mukesh Ambani's Generous Visit: Donation and Development at Badrinath and Kedarnath