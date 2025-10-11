President Trump considers PM Modi as a great and personal friend: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor after meeting PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:31 IST
I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor after meeting PM Modi.
We also discussed the importance of critical minerals: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor after meeting PM Modi.