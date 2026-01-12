Strengthening Ties: India's Crucial Role in US Trade and Diplomacy

The United States views India as an indispensable ally in their mission to solidify a trade deal, according to Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate. Speaking on Monday, Gor underscored the strategic partnership between the two nations while highlighting the pivotal friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

During his arrival speech, Gor elaborated on the partnership's complexity given India's status as the world's largest democracy. However, he expressed determination to finalize the trade agreement. Beyond trade, Gor pointed to collaborative efforts in vital areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health.

Additionally, Gor announced India's upcoming membership in the Pax Silica alliance, a US-led initiative designed to create a secure, resilient, and innovative silicon supply chain, further cementing Indo-US ties in technology and strategic sectors.

