Kites and Diplomacy: PM Modi and German Chancellor Merz Elevate Ties at Ahmedabad Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz launched the International Kite Festival 2026 in Ahmedabad, marking Chancellor Merz's inaugural visit to India. The event commemorates 75 years of diplomatic ties and 25 years of strategic partnership between India and Germany, blending cultural festivities with diplomatic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:10 IST
PM Modi, German Chancellor inaugurate International Kite Festival (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday officiated the commencement of the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The inauguration served as a significant gesture marking Chancellor Merz's first official visit to India, facilitating cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

In a vibrant showcase of international camaraderie, both leaders were seen engaging with festival participants and enjoying the lively atmosphere. Highlighting the international appeal, the festival hosts 135 kite enthusiasts from 50 countries, complemented by significant representation from local and national aficionados.

Prior to this festive inauguration, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Chancellor Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram. There, the leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The visit is strategically aligned with fortifying bilateral relations as the two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic interaction and 25 years of strategic partnership.

During the visit, bilateral discussions will focus on amplifying cooperation in crucial domains such as trade, technology, and sustainable development. On January 13, Chancellor Merz is scheduled to visit prominent technological institutes before departing for Germany, following a successful two-day engagement in India.

Latest News

