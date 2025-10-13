Hamas-run Prisoners Office says buses carrying dozens of freed Palestinian prisoners have arrived in West Bank city, reports AP.
PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:32 IST
