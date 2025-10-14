Wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed: Rahul on IPS officer 'suicide'.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed: Rahul on IPS officer 'suicide'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Systematic discrimination against officer to demoralise him and damage his career: Rahul Gandhi on Haryana IPS officer's suicide.
Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal
Telangana Deputy CM Advocates for Justice in Alleged Caste-Based Discrimination Case
AAP Blames BJP for Caste Discrimination After Officer's Tragic Death
Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination