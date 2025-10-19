After last month's violence, Leh Apex Body says Ladakh representatives to hold talks with Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi on Oct 22.
PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
After last month's violence, Leh Apex Body says Ladakh representatives to hold talks with Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi on Oct 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leh Apex Body
- Delhi
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- Ladakh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three members each from Leh Apex Body, Kargil Democratic Alliance and Ladakh MP to attend talks with MHA on Oct 22.
Talks with MHA on Oct 22 to focus on statehood demand, safeguards under Constitution's Sixth Schedule for UT of Ladakh: Leh Apex Body.
Leh Apex Body welcomes judicial probe, seeks inclusion of Ladakh representative