As Bihari, I feel anguished that my state is poor; unemployment, corruption, criminal activities on rise, claims Tejashwi in Bakhtiyarpur.
PTI | Bakhtiyarpur | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
As Bihari, I feel anguished that my state is poor; unemployment, corruption, criminal activities on rise, claims Tejashwi in Bakhtiyarpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar will not be Bihar's CM if NDA voted to power, claims Tejashwi at poll rally in Bakhtiyarpur.
Bihar's Political Showdown: Corruption Allegations Ignite Fiery Election Debate
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Corruption-Free Governance in Bihar
If INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, I, as CM, will ensure corruption-free govt: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.
Tejashwi Yadav's Vision for a Corruption-Free Bihar