Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:32 IST
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Launches MAHA-MedTech Mission to Boost Indigenous Medical Innovation
Congress Demands Probe into LIC's Investment in Adani Group
LIC Defends Adani Investments: A Stand for Independent Decisions
Bollywood Stars Entangled in Investment Fraud Scandal
Congress Slams LIC's Controversial Investments in Adani Group