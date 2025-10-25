NDA's good governance ensured 2-phase Bihar polls, next time elections to be held in one round if we return to power: Shah in Bihar Sharif.
PTI | Biharsharif | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:49 IST
