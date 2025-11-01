NDA govt played divisive politics, propagated fake nationalism, alleges Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar's Begusarai.
PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:19 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA govt played divisive politics, propagated fake nationalism, alleges Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar's Begusarai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- politics
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Vadra
- divisive
- fake nationalism
- Begusarai
- Congress
- Bihar
- unity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes 'Fake Nationalism' and Divisive Politics in Bihar
Deleting voters' names in Bihar amounts to breach of rights, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Begusarai, referring to SIR.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes NDA in Bihar for Divisive Politics and Ignoring Real Issues
Don’t get fooled by promises of 'double-engine' govt in Bihar, everything controlled from Delhi, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Begusarai.
Bihar contributed so much to country's growth, but state was not developed as it should have been: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in Begusarai.