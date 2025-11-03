Rahul Gandhi wants to protect infiltrators who are grabbing foodgrain, jobs, benefits meant for the poor, alleges Amit Shah at Bihar rally.
PTI | Sitamarhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi wants to protect infiltrators who are grabbing foodgrain, jobs, benefits meant for the poor, alleges Amit Shah at Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Nuclear Submarine Ambitions Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Serbia's Political Tensions Escalate Amidst Protests
Political Tensions Surge as Bihar Heads to Polls
RSS Chief Defends Organization Against Ban Calls Amid Political Tensions
Canada Rallies Behind Blue Jays Amid Political Tensions