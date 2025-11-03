Modi Ji is PM for last 11 years and Nitish Kumar Bihar CM for 20 years; still they talk about 'jungle raaj': Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
