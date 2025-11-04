Lalu and his party raise slogans like 'Shahabuddin amar rahe', dream of 'jungle raj' but Bihar won't allow it: Amit Shah at Bettiah rally.
PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Over 20 sugar mills closed during RJD rule in Bihar; we will revive these units, set up five more: Amit Shah at Bettiah rally.
