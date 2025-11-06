PM wants rule of billionaires where youth remain jobless, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Purnea.
PM wants rule of billionaires where youth remain jobless, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Purnea.
Wherever NDA contests elections, they indulge in 'vote chori', alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Purnea.
