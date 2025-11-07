I came to know BJP leaders who cast votes in Delhi also voted in first phase of Bihar polls, claims Rahul Gandhi at Banka rally.
PTI | Banka | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
