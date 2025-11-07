NDA govt encouraging youth to make social media reels to divert attention from pressing issues, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar.
PTI | Banka | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA govt encouraging youth to make social media reels to divert attention from pressing issues, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Criticizes RJD-Congress for Lack of Development Agenda in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Record Voter Turnout Signals Strong NDA Support
Those who are concerned only about welfare of their sons, daughters can't make Bihar developed: Amit Shah attacks RJD, Cong at Jamui rally.
Of 2 crore voters in Haryana, 29 lakh are fake, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Banka.
I am certain people of Bihar will not allow 'vote chori' in assembly polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Banka rally.