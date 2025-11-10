SC refuses to entertain radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's plea challenging his detention, asks him to approach HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:01 IST
