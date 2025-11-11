Centre invokes GRAP Stage 3 curbs in Delhi-NCR, including ban on non-essential construction work, amid sharp dip in air quality.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre invokes GRAP Stage 3 curbs in Delhi-NCR, including ban on non-essential construction work, amid sharp dip in air quality.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory
Delhi's Pollution Hotspots Uncovered
Revolutionary Material: IIT Guwahati's Solution to Oil Pollution and Fuel Adulteration
Battling the 'Gas Chamber': Swati Maliwal's Fight Against Delhi's Air Pollution
Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: MCD's Enhanced Measures