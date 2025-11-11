Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wake of Delhi blast: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wake of Delhi blast: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura Pioneers in Cyber Security with New Policy Unveiling
Amit Shah Leads High-Level Review After Red Fort Blast
Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi
Odisha Tightens Security Amid Delhi Blast Aftermath
Red Fort Blast Sparks Global Condemnation and Heightened Security