SC asks Madras, Calcutta HCs to keep in abeyance proceedings on pleas challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
