TMC Protests: Battle Over Pending Dues in West Bengal

On Friday, Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest at the Parliament complex, voicing their demand for the release of pending Central dues to West Bengal. The MPs accused the Modi government of starving the state to settle political scores.

Raising slogans and holding placards, they highlighted claims that the Centre owes West Bengal Rs. 52,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Sushmita Dev, an MP from Rajya Sabha, argued that despite submitting all necessary documents, the funds remain withheld.

Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, however, cited non-compliance issues as the reason for halting funds since March 2022. TMC insists this movement will escalate from street-level protests to legislative challenges, aiming to retrieve what they call Bengal's rightful dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)