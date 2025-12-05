Left Menu

TMC Protests: Battle Over Pending Dues in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MPs protested in Parliament against the Modi government over unpaid central dues to West Bengal, claiming political vendetta. They demand $52,000 crore under MGNREGA and accuse the Centre of deprivation after submitting all required documents. TMC vows to intensify the protest both on the streets and in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:46 IST
TMC Protests: Battle Over Pending Dues in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest at the Parliament complex, voicing their demand for the release of pending Central dues to West Bengal. The MPs accused the Modi government of starving the state to settle political scores.

Raising slogans and holding placards, they highlighted claims that the Centre owes West Bengal Rs. 52,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Sushmita Dev, an MP from Rajya Sabha, argued that despite submitting all necessary documents, the funds remain withheld.

Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, however, cited non-compliance issues as the reason for halting funds since March 2022. TMC insists this movement will escalate from street-level protests to legislative challenges, aiming to retrieve what they call Bengal's rightful dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Sporting Revolution: From Local Grounds to Global Glory

Haryana's Sporting Revolution: From Local Grounds to Global Glory

 India
2
BJP Gears Up for Crucial BMC Polls with Strategic Committee

BJP Gears Up for Crucial BMC Polls with Strategic Committee

 India
3
IIFCL Secures Massive ECB Funding for Infrastructure Boost

IIFCL Secures Massive ECB Funding for Infrastructure Boost

 India
4
India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts

India's Forex Reserves See Notable Decrease Amid Global Currency Shifts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025