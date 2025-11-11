Everyone involved in Delhi blast will face the full wrath of our agencies: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Everyone involved in Delhi blast will face the full wrath of our agencies: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
