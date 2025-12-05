Left Menu

Nepalese Student's Tragic Death Spurs Investigation at KIIT

The Odisha government is reviewing a high-level committee's report on the death of a 20-year-old Nepalese student at KIIT University. The incident sparked outrage in India and Nepal. Meanwhile, issues regarding KIIT's alleged public road encroachment are being independently investigated by state authorities.

Updated: 05-12-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:16 IST
The Odisha government is currently scrutinizing a report from a high-level committee investigating the death of a Nepalese student at KIIT University. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj announced this in the Assembly, informing members that the investigation's findings are under rigorous examination.

The student, found dead in her hostel room on February 16, was 20 years old. Her untimely demise and subsequent concerns from Nepali students incited a wave of outrage across India and Nepal. Suraj, responding to a query by Congress MLA Dasarathi Gomango, stated that while the committee's report is being reviewed, there has been no communication from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which conducted its independent probe.

Additionally, Suraj addressed allegations of KIIT University illegally encroaching on a public road, clarifying that while it's outside the Higher Education Department's direct purview, state departments will investigate. The Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) and other governmental bodies will conduct a field-level inquiry alongside municipal and tehsil officers.

