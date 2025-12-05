Left Menu

Pipe Bomb Suspect Faces Court Amidst Capitol Riot Investigation Breakthrough

Brian Cole Jr. is set to appear in court over accusations of planting pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021. The bombs were safely deactivated but strained police resources during the Capitol riot. Investigators linked purchase records and location data to Cole, leading to his arrest.

05-12-2025
The suspect believed to have planted pipe bombs near Capitol Hill on the eve of the January 6 riot is scheduled for his inaugural court hearing. Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old from Virginia, faces two charges related to explosives, as announced by the Department of Justice following a crucial development in this enduring investigation.

Cole allegedly set pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican party headquarters on January 5, 2021. The devices, found the next day, demanded considerable police attention amid chaos as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, attempting to halt the election result certification.

Investigators connected Cole to the crime through purchase records for bomb components, as well as phone and location data confirming his presence near key political sites that evening. While Attorney General Pam Bondi indicated that existing evidence led authorities to Cole, FBI officials emphasize the resources expended due to the unsolved case. Charges against Cole could incur a maximum 20-year imprisonment.

