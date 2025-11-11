Home Minister Shah instructed Forensic Science Laboratory to match samples collected from bodies in car that exploded near Red Fort: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
