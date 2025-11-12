Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meeting Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meeting Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Vows Justice After Devastating Delhi Blast
PM Modi meets Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.
Delhi High Court Deliberates on Disclosure of PM Modi's Degree Details
Unveiling the Red Fort Conspiracy: Inside the White-Collar Terror Module
Delhi High Court Revisits PM Modi's Degree Debate as Delay Objections Surface