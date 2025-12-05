India and Russia have long been standing shoulder to shoulder in fight against terrorism: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:53 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Taking India-Russia economic partnership to new heights is our common priority: PM Modi after talks with President Putin.