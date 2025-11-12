Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting this fiscal: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:29 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting this fiscal: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Antwerp's Underworld: The Shadowy Network Fueling Europe's Illicit Jewel Trade
Cabinet approves rationalisation of royalty on certain critical minerals to boost production: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Under export promotion mission, interest subvention will be provided to MSME exporters: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
India, Mauritius Strengthen Cooperation in Blue Economy and Ocean Technology
Union Cabinet reiterates unwavering commitment to policy of zero tolerance to terrorism in all forms and manifestations: Ashwini Vaishnaw.