Left Menu

Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting this fiscal: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:29 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting this fiscal: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting this fiscal: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India Holds Firm in ISSF World Championships Despite Missed Finals

India Holds Firm in ISSF World Championships Despite Missed Finals

 Egypt
2
India Opens Doors for Private Participation in Legal Metrology

India Opens Doors for Private Participation in Legal Metrology

 India
3
Delhi Police's Cyber Safety Initiative for Educators

Delhi Police's Cyber Safety Initiative for Educators

 India
4
Red Fort Car Explosion Declared Terrorist Act, India Vows Zero Tolerance

Red Fort Car Explosion Declared Terrorist Act, India Vows Zero Tolerance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025