DNA test of samples collected from site confirm Umar Nabi was driving car that exploded near Red Fort: Police sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 07:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
