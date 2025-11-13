Left Menu

Govt to carry out forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University, which is under scanner following Delhi blast: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:26 IST
Govt to carry out forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University, which is under scanner following Delhi blast: Sources.
Govt to carry out forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University, which is under scanner following Delhi blast: Sources.

