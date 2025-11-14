NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting progresses for Bihar polls: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:11 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting progresses for Bihar polls: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Confident of NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar 2025 Elections
NDA is set to get 190 seats in Bihar Assembly polls, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam summit.
Bihar Election Drama Unfolds: NDA Leads Strongly as Early Trends Emerge
Bihar Assembly Elections: Votes Still Being Counted as Early Trends Favor NDA
Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Leads as Mahagathbandhan Hopes for Trend Reversal