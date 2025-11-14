INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of RJD trails in Raghopur by 1,273 votes, BJP's Satish Kumar leads: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:15 IST
