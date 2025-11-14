No other leader enjoys people's trust as PM Modi does, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam.
PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
No other leader enjoys people's trust as PM Modi does, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam.
