Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes over RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
