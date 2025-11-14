This resounding mandate is people's seal of approval on NDA's commitment to serve for development in Bihar: Amit Shah on state poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
This resounding mandate is people's seal of approval on NDA's commitment to serve for development in Bihar: Amit Shah on state poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Celebrates Victory in Bihar, Rejects Dynasty Politics
Shashi Tharoor Sparks Controversy Over Dynasty Politics Critique
Andrej Babis: Balancing Business and Politics
Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Secures Resounding Victory Amid Divisive Politics Allegations
Bihar Politics: A Dangerous Mix of Immaturity and Desperation