Booth capturing, violence used to be a regular affair during 'jungle raj' in Bihar elections, but now no such case takes place: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Booth capturing, violence used to be a regular affair during 'jungle raj' in Bihar elections, but now no such case takes place: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar’s Disabled Face Brutal Repression Amid Junta Violence, UN Report Warns
Escalating Settler Violence Deepens Crisis in West Bank, UN Warns
Juvenile Crime Wave: A Tale of Desperation and Violence in Rohini
Concerns Rise Over West Bank Violence Impact on Gaza Peace Efforts
G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence