Accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Kashmir while taking samples of explosive material seized in Faridabad: Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:10 IST
- Country:
- India
8 personnel injured in accidental blast in Nowgam police station while taking samples of explosive material seized in Faridabad: Officials.
