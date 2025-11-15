Left Menu

In 2020, many responsible for poll debacle of LJP(RV); I fought to resurrect party: Chirag Paswan in Patna.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:06 IST
In 2020, many responsible for poll debacle of LJP(RV); I fought to resurrect party: Chirag Paswan in Patna.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2020, many responsible for poll debacle of LJP(RV); I fought to resurrect party: Chirag Paswan in Patna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Scammers Busted: A Tale of Deception in Digital Investment

Cyber Scammers Busted: A Tale of Deception in Digital Investment

 India
2
Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

 Global
3
Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

 India
4
ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025