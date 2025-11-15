PM Modi knows how to communicate, carry people and perform: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to PTI on NDA’s massive Bihar win.
PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi knows how to communicate, carry people and perform: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to PTI on NDA's massive Bihar win.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘right governance is right politics’.
In interview to PTI, Chandrababu Naidu heaps praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, credits him for Bihar victory.
FDA Leadership Shake-Up: Makary's Role Under Scrutiny
Maharashtra Politics: Fadnavis's Bold Claims Amid Bihar Victory Criticism
Grateful to NDA's central leadership for placing trust in our party that had no MLA in Bihar assembly: Chirag on seat-sharing arrangement.